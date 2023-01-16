    Login
    APC postpones Kwara presidential rally over Buhari’s trip

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shetima presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold in Kwara on January 17.

    All Progressives Congress (APC)
    Saadu Salahu issued a statement on Monday on behalf of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

    The spokesperson said President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the campaign.

    The Nigerian leader has an international engagement this week.

    Salahu said the President “insists he would like to personally lead the rally” to be held in Ilorin, the capital.

    The party regrets inconveniences the postponement might have caused members, stakeholders and guests.

    The President heads to Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, where he will be honoured.

    Buhari will be conferred “African Award for Strengthening Peace”, for promoting the sustenance of peace on the continent.

