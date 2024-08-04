APC Professionals Criticise SDP’s Murtala Ajaka Over Call for Cabinet Shake-Up

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, operating under the banner of APC Professionals (APC-P), have sharply criticised Murtala Ajaka, the Kogi State governorship candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the recent elections.

The criticism comes in response to Ajaka’s recent call for a significant reshuffle in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, which included demands for the removal of specific aides and ministers.

Ajaka had publicly called for President Tinubu to dismiss his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, along with several ministers.

In his statement, Ajaka accused Onanuga of fostering animosity towards the President through his statements on social media.

The APC-P responded to Ajaka’s remarks with a statement issued on Sunday by its Chief Convener, Alhaji Adekunle Lawal. Lawal described Ajaka’s actions as “self-serving and driven by ego.”

The APC-P questioned Ajaka’s motives, suggesting that his criticisms were not based on genuine concerns but rather on personal ambition.

The group speculated whether Ajaka, who they accuse of political opportunism, is attempting to manoeuvre his way back into the APC, possibly seeking to reclaim positions held by those who remained loyal to the President during his departure from the party.

The APC-P suggested that Ajaka’s call for a cabinet shake-up might be a strategic move to position himself for a ministerial appointment or a role as Special Adviser on Information, potentially replacing Onanuga.

The APC-P underscored that the APC is not a party that welcomes returnees with open arms, especially those who have previously left the party for political gain.

They reminded Ajaka that his departure to the SDP was a significant political shift, and any potential return would not be met with enthusiastic acceptance.

In their statement, the APC-P stressed that Ajaka’s attempt to influence the President’s decision-making process appears to be driven by self-interest rather than a genuine concern for the effectiveness of the presidential team.

They implied that Ajaka’s criticisms are a thinly veiled attempt to secure a favourable position for himself.

The APC Professionals’ response reflects broader tensions within Nigerian politics, where party loyalty and personal ambition often intersect in complex ways.

Ajaka’s call for a cabinet reshuffle has ignited a debate about the appropriateness of political figures from opposition parties seeking to influence the composition of a sitting government’s team.

This incident underscores the ongoing volatility in Nigerian political dynamics and highlights the challenges faced by political leaders in managing internal party relations and public perceptions.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how President Tinubu and his administration will address the calls for changes within the cabinet and the broader implications of Ajaka’s criticisms.