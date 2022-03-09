APC Reshuffles Party’s Chairmen

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has made some changes in its election appeal committee ahead of the party’s national convention slated for March 26.

InfoStride News observed that the election appeal committee is now to be headed by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is now the Chairman of the Transportation and Logistics committee.

Recall that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC caretaker committee had earlier appointed Governor Abiodun to chair the election appeal committee.

However, a new list of the convention sub-committee members released by the Acting Chairman of the party, Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello, on wednesday, named Abiodun as head of Transportation and Logistics committee.