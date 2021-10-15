APC State Congress: Osun Committee Releases Directives, Venue

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress that is slated to hold on Saturday, the Osun State Congress Committee, on Friday, released an order for the conduct.

It was gathered that A 7-member team from the APC headquarters in Abuja saddled with the responsibility to conduct the Congress is already in Osogbo, the state capital for the exercise.

The State Congress Committee Secretary, Oluomo Sunday Akere, in a statement in Osogbo, said the congress will be held at the Osogbo city stadium, Osogbo, from 10 am on Saturday.

In the statement, participants expected at the congress include five delegates elected at the Ward Congress held recently and ratified by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party.

Others expected at the congress, according to the Akere, include statutory delegates as stipulated in the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the congress.

“The statutory delegates comprise of members of Trustees from the State, State Chairman and members of the State Executive Committee, State Governor and his deputy; all serving and past members of the National Assembly who are members of the party; all serving and past members of the State House of Assembly who are members of the party; all elected Local Government Area Chairmen who are members of the party; all elected Councillors in the LGA who are members of the party; Chairmen and Secretaries of the party in the LGAs; and 5 delegates per ward, at least one of which shall be a woman, and members of the Zonal Executive Committee from the State. All political appointees, if not elected as delegates, may attend as observers

The Secretary of the committee revealed that it has invited security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the exercise.

The committee, meanwhile, enjoined party faithful to conduct themselves with decorum and peacefully throughout the exercise.