APC Summons Senator Ndume Over Criticism of President Tinubu

On Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) convened a meeting with Senator Ali Ndume to address his recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu, which led to his removal as Senate Whip.

The party’s action underscores the importance of party unity and discipline in Nigerian politics.

Following the meeting, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje announced that the party was content with Ndume’s apology and intended to communicate this resolution to the Senate leadership.

Ganduje expressed optimism that the Senate might reconsider its stance on Ndume’s removal in light of the apology.

The controversy began when the APC’s National Working Committee formally complained to the Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, regarding Ndume’s public statements against President Tinubu. This led to Ndume’s dismissal from his position as Senate Whip.

Ganduje commented on the situation, saying, “We are quite satisfied with his apology. As he mentioned, we invited him because the party is like a family.” It is within our rights as a party to engage with legislators, members of the executive, and appointed officials to resolve such issues.

“This is a family matter that needed resolution, and we are writing to the National Assembly to inform them of what has transpired. We hope the Senate will review their decision in light of the reconciliation.”

In response, Ndume admitted that he should have addressed his concerns through internal party channels rather than airing them publicly. He reflected on the situation, stating, “Yesterday, I was called to the party to discuss internal matters.

“I view the national chairman not just as a party leader but as a father figure. Given the recent events, it was only natural that I was invited to present my side of the story.

“We had a family discussion, and I acknowledged that I should have channelled my grievances through the party rather than through public statements.

“Moving forward, I will ensure that any observations or issues I have as a senior member of this party are addressed within the party itself.

“Although my comments may have been forthright, they were made out of patriotism. Nevertheless, I should have directed them to the party as a last resort.”

“Ndume also emphasised his continued commitment to the APC, stating, “I have not been expelled from the party, and the party has not indicated that they no longer want me.

“The party is like a family to me, and even though there have been issues, the party has not said that I should leave. Where else would I go? This is my political home.”

The resolution of this issue highlights the APC’s efforts to maintain internal harmony and discipline, reflecting the party’s emphasis on resolving conflicts amicably while ensuring that its members adhere to established channels for addressing grievances.