APC: We Are Not Aware Of Any Other Congress Elsewhere In Osun – Elegbeleye

The Chairman of the state Congress committee, for Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Gbenga Elegbeleye said his committee does not recognise any other congress organised aside the one he conducted.

Elegbeleye had announced Prince Gbenga Famodun as the chairman of Osun chapter of APC.

Recall that the a caucus group in the party, Osun Progressives (TOP) – contain the people who are loyal to former governor Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of Interior, held a parallel congress on Saturday and announced former caretaker secretary of APC, Rasak Salinsile as their chairman.

Elegbeleye, however, described the congress as a party ceremony saying the committee could not recognise or assume any congress elsewhere.

While speaking with journalists at the party secretariat after official declaration of the new party executives in Osogbo on Sunday, Elegbeleye said he is not aware of any other congress anywhere in Osun.

He said, “I am not aware of any congress anywhere in Osun, what we don’t know we don’t act on it. We came to the party secretariat on Friday to address a stakeholders meeting and announced that the congress will be held at Osogbo City Stadium.

“We were saddled by the party to conduct congress for Osun State. If anybody goes to any Shrine or any place to do another thing, that’s certainly a burial or wedding ceremony but not a congress.

“The one we organise was APC congress, we could not recognise or assume any congress elsewhere,” he concluded.