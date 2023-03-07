APC will be declared winner by Sunday afternoon – Plateau’s Gov Lalong

With barely four days to the governorship election across the country, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Tuesday boasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state will retain power in the state.

“By afternoon on Sunday, APC will be declared winner of the governorship election,” he boasted.

Lalong stated this while speaking with journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos, the state capital, after inspecting the remodelled NUJ Council Secretariat.

He said: “My candidate (Nentawe Yilwatda) will emerge victorious in the governorship election come Saturday.

“Even the presidential polls, I had said everywhere I go, that Bola Tinubu will win, and it came to fruition. I’m not a prophet, but some prophets came here and prophesied, those ones are false prophets.”

He continued: “From what I had seen on ground, and the campaigns that traversed the 36 states and the FCT, I said Asiwaju will be the next president of Nigeria, and today he is the president.

“So, for Plateau, by afternoon on Sunday, APC will bring [in] another government in Plateau State.”

Lalong also assured that in the next two to three weeks, President Buhari will be in Plateau to commission some of the projects executed by his administration amongst which is the remodelling of the NUJ, Plateau Council.