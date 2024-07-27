APC Youth Leader Mourns Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has described the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as disheartening and tragic.

Israel stated this on Saturday in Lagos, emphasizing that Ubah’s death was sudden and unexpected.

“This is very disheartening and highly unexpected. He had worked so hard for his gubernatorial aspiration.

We were recently in Anambra as a party for his empowerment programme in his constituency. It is so sad to see him go in his prime,” Israel said.

He also described the late Ubah as a great leader and a selfless politician.

Ubah, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil until his death on Saturday, represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the Upper Legislative Chamber.

He passed away at the age of 52 in London, United Kingdom.

Ubah was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream).

He won the Anambra South senatorial seat in the 9th National Assembly on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), a relatively unpopular party. He recently defected to the ruling APC.