Appeal Court clears PDP’s Application for Substantive Hearing

The court of appeal, Abuja division presided over by Justice Adomai on Monday, 14th November 2022 has cleared the applications for appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the Federal High Court judgements delivered on 27th September 2022 which ordered fresh primary elections for the Gubernatorial candidate and other elective positions respectively by Justice O. O Oguntoyinbo.

The lead Counsel for PDP, Mr O. M Atoyebi, SAN, announced the appearance of his team and moved the motion for the adoption of the application of appeal while the counsel for the 1st respondents (Olabode & others), Dr Kemi Phinero, SAN announced his appearance for his team.

Chief Chris Uche, SAN also announced his team’s appearance for the Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu is one of the interested parties in the appeal. The court treated and considered all motions in respect of the application.

Prince Segun Seriki had filed a motion seeking the court to reject the counter brief filed by PDP but in the wisdom of the court, the court decided that all motions will be treated alongside the substantive matter.

The court granted the substantive hearings of PDP’s application for appeal against the two judgments of Justice O. Oguntoyin in suits filed by Olabode & others and Prince Segun Seriki.

The new date for the substantive hearing will be announced.