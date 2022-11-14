Appeal Court strikes out Salako and Adekoya’s Suits

The Appeal Court today struck out the suits instituted by Apostle Dave Salako and Hon. Adesegun Adekoya seeking to appeal against the 27th September 2022 judgement of Justice Oguntoyinbo in Prince Segun Seriki &3Ors Vs INEC & 11Ors.

The same suit nos were ordered by the appeal court to be deleted from the records of the court.

A mild drama occurred at the court when their counsel – Mrs Afolayan who claimed to be representing Prof. Oke was confronted by learned silk D. A. Awosika SAN as to the futility of the motions of the applicants.

The learned silk likened the instant motions by these applicants (Salako & Adekoya) to asking the appeal court to “move the rock of Gibraltar or mount Sinai” in the words of Onneghen JSC who had so described frivolous applications of this like in the past in deviance of provisions of the constitution of Nigeria.

This brings an end to the rantings of both applicants to partake in this appeal process.