Appeal Court upholds judgment sacking all PDP candidates in Zamfara

The Court of Appeal Sokoto, Division, on Wednesday, delivered judgment in an appeal filed by the Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and its candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital by the State Commissioner of Information, Hon. Ibrahim Magaji Dosara.

According to the statement, the appeal was against the judgment of the Federal High Court, Gusau delivered on 16/9/2022, which nullified the governorship primary election of the party for non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act 2022 and PDP guidelines for conduct of primary election.

“In a unanimous decision by the 3 Justices of the Court of Appeal, Justice M L Shuaibu JCA, the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal Sokoto Division, who delivered the Judgment, held that the appeal is an academic exercise.

“The appeal was, therefore, dismissed with a cost of ₦100,000.00 against the appellants,” the statement added.