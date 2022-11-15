Appeal: Supreme Court reserves Judgment on Jimi Lawal vs PDP, Adebutu Suits

The Supreme Court seating in Abuja today, 15th November, 2022, heard the arguments of Counsels to all parties in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PD)P and Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu against the judgement of the Abuja Appeal Court which set aside the decision of the Federal High Court that struck out the suit filed by Otunba Jimi Lawal.

The Appeal court had earlier ordered a fresh trial of the suit at the lower court but the PDP and Hon. Adebutu disagreed with the judgement and approached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court after hearing arguments, reserved judgment for 1st December 2022 but the Counsel to Jimi Lawal appealed to the Court that the said date is too close to the last day allowed by the new electoral act for litigations. The Court, thereafter said the date for judgement will be communicated to all parties.

With this development, the coast is getting clearer for Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu is the authentic candidate of the PDP in Ogun State.