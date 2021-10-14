Apple likely to reduce production of iPhone 13 due to chip shortage

Apple is expected to cut its anticipated iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by up to 10 million units due to ongoing chip shortages, according to Bloomberg.

The company was Initially expected to produce 90 million units of the new iPhone models by the end of this year.

Because chip suppliers like Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are having trouble delivering components, Apple informed its manufacturers that the number of units will be reduced.

Apple’s capacity to supply new models to consumers has already been hampered by the shortages. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were released in September, but orders placed on Apple’s website will take roughly a month to arrive.

The new devices are also “currently unavailable” for pick-up at a number of the company’s retail locations. Shipment delays are also being experienced by Apple’s carrier partners.

Current orders are expected to arrive in mid-November, so Apple may still be able to deliver the new iPhones in time for the holiday season.