Argentina Players Must Be Proud Of Their Performances With Or Without The Trophy – Scaloni

Argentina manager, Lionel Scaloni has come out to praise his team’s efforts at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only tell his players to be proud of themselves even if they do not win the World Cup tomorrow because they have given everything.

Scaloni added that he is actually they win the title tomorrow because it would be well deserved.

His words, “I’m already getting emotional, because they have given everything sincerely,”

“Let’s hope we win the title tomorrow and if can’t be, they should be proud, because the truth is that it is a moment to enjoy.”