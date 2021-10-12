CBN is contributing to the slow progress of our economy – Vice president Yemi osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo established that the negligence of the Central bank of Nigeria to disburse funds is slowing down the progress of some sectors of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) including the 5 million Solar Connection Scheme, and agriculture plans for the ESP.

The Vice President made this known on Monday, at the two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review retreat, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, where the Vice President delivered the progress report on the ESP implementation.

He also disclosed that only N14 billion of the N471 billion as loans has been disbursed to farmers across 14 crop value chains under the ESP.