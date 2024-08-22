Arne Slot Has Made A Good Impression Thus Far – Gakpo

Liverpool forward, Cody Gakpo has come out to say that he is delighted with how life at the club has been under Arne Slot. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Arne Slot has definitely made a good impression on the players thus far because he has been direct and honest with everyone at the club.

Gakpo added that a lot has surely changed compared to Klopp, but the players are determined to master Slot’s system as quickly as possible.

His words, “A lot has changed compared to Klopp, but he makes a very good impression. It is not necessarily better or worse, but it has mainly changed. Last season it was more from the counter, but that is only advantageous. We will soon have mastered both systems. That can take us far.

He (Slot) is just very honest and direct, which is beneficial to players. Then you always know where you stand. The matches in the preparation were good right away and we also won that first match against Ipswich. Then you immediately have plus points within the club and you’re already in. If it continues like this, we can have a great year.”

WOW.

