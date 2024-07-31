Arne Slot’s Style Of Play Is Different To Klopp’s – Harvey Elliott

Liverpool youngster, Harvey Elliott has come out to say that he is thrilled with his new manager, Arne Slot. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he appreciates Slot’s elegant style of play which is a lot different to Jurgen Klopp‘s, and he is excited to see how his patterns will be applied during football matches.

Elliott added that it will be a fresh start for him and his teammates under Arne, and he looks forward to forthcoming season.

His words, “It’s very elegant, Dutch style, it’s very nice. The style of play is a lot different. It’s more about in possession now. The players are excited, we play certain patterns, it is a good buzz around the team and the lads are excited to apply it in games.

It’s a fresh start for everyone. I don’t think it is nerves but excitement. I think we [will learn it] very quickly to be honest. We have seen in the last game there were certain moments where the amazing football was free-flowing.

It’s pre-season and it is only the first couple of games and we need to keep trusting what they are teaching us. We need to keep going if things don’t work out [immediately] because it is all new.”

On a potential England debut, “I hope so. It’s just down to me to put in the work, put in the performances,” he said. “You can say it all you want but it is down to me to work as hard as I can and perform in training and games, so it is on myself. There’s no one I could blame apart from me. I just wanted to come back early to get to grips with the new style of play and meet the coaching staff and gaffer for the first time. It gives me a chance to get up and running in pre-season. I feel like I’ve done that. I just need to keep going and building.”

