Arsenal And Tottenham’s UCL Race Is Exciting For Neutrals – Glenn Murray

Arsenal and Tottenham’s Champions League race is making it exciting for the neutral, former Brighton striker, Glenn Murray has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the defeat vs Brighton is definitely a huge dent in Arsenal‘s top-four hopes, and it is a shame because it was theirs to lose weeks ago.

Murray added that the two teams being entwined is definitely fantastic for viewers, and he expects it to go down to the wire.

His words, “It’s a huge dent in Arsenal’s top-four hopes,”

“It was theirs for the taking but now it seems Spurs are hitting their stride.”

“The two teams seem entwined though. Whenever one has begun to pull away, then they start losing to make it interesting for the neutral.”