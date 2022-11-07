Arsenal Can Challenge Manchester City For The EPL Title – Zinchenko

Arsenal defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko has come out to say that the club can challenge Manchester City for the EPL title this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Gunners must kill and destroy the stereotype of being a club that is aiming solely for the top four because the club has potential to be so much more.

Zinchenko added that he and his teammates just need to keep working hard to shock the world this season.

His words, “I got used to hearing that Arsenal means straight away in your mind, top four, top four. I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype. We need to look further, and I think this team, this group of people, the fans, they deserve more.”

“We need hard work and let’s see at the end of season. You ask me if we can challenge Man City. Of course, they are an amazing team, but you never know what can happen in football. We need to go step by step with every single game.”

On meeting Wolves next in the EPL, “I think it is an important feeling for everyone.”

“But let’s focus now on Brighton [Carabao Cup match on Wednesday night] and then Wolves. Then if we are there (top of the League), it’s perfect for us.”