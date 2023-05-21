Arsenal Don’t Want Trophies, They Prefer To Sell Players For Profit – Gift Orban

Gent striker, Gift Orban has come out to say that his heart is set on a move to the Premier League. He, however, ruled out joining Arsenal because of their inability to win trophies, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he dreams about playing for clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool because they always challenge for the biggest trophies.

Organ added that Arsenal only prefer to buy players for small money and sell them for profit.

His words, “I dream about the Premier League and about Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool,”

“I don’t really care much for Arsenal, though. They do not like winning trophies. It was like that for 10 years when Arsene Wenger was in charge. They only signed players to then sell them at a profit. I want to play for a club that competes for trophies.”