Arsenal Failed To Beat Monaco To Mbappe’s Signature – Gilles Grimandi

Former Arsenal scout, Gilles Grimandi has come out to say that the Gunners were on the trail of Kylian Mbappe in 2013. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club did make moves to sign the Frenchman when he was still really young, but they simply failed to beat Monaco to his signature.

He added that Arsenal was not really playing their best at the time, so it was complicated.

His words, “The job of scouting is about finding but also missing players. For me, it is Kylian Mbappe. We just could not convince him,”

“He was out of contract in June 2013 and we met him in February. If we could have convinced him to join, he would have changed the club — but he then decided on Monaco.”

“Arsenal were not always playing their best so it was quite complicated. At first it was easy, as soon as we talked to a player he wanted to sign it. However, if you are not getting results it is difficult to bring top players to help the team. That’s why it is important to stay at the top for as long as possible. It is so much easier. Yet the likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, who I watched develop, prove you should never forget the talent you have inside your club, even in difficult times.”