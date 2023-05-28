Arsenal Fans Give The Team Energy To Strive For Excellence – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to tell Arsenal fans and players to demand more from each other as they try to get over the heartbreak of not winning the league. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to all Arsenal fans across the globe because, without them, it is impossible for the boys to give 100 percent whenever they are on the pitch.

Arteta added that the fans give the team the required energy to push the club to excellence.

His words, “Thank you to all our supporters, everywhere.”

“Without you, it doesn’t make any sense what we do. You are our energy, you are living the game with us. You always have been in our attitude, in our self-belief. In the demands that push each other to seek excellence.”

“So that’s what we all must do. Demand more from each other. Support each other. Be connected in every action, in every win, in every single ball. Now we focus on what’s in front, and if we keep moving forwards, we can achieve anything. Because we know what’s behind this club, behind this feeling.”