Arsenal Players Aren’t Happy With 2nd Place – Odegaard

Arsenal midfielder, Martin Odegaard has come out to say that Arsenal players feel pain and frustration when they reflect on conceding the Premier League title to Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players are definitely not happy with how the season is ending, but when the disappointment goes away, they will look back at it with pride.

Odegaard added that with the position the team was in all season, they are not happy with 2nd place.

His words, “We’re not at all happy with the end of the season. When the disappointment goes away, and with a bit of time, I guess we will look back at this season and be proud, but right now it’s pain and frustration.”

“With the position we’ve been in all season, we’re not happy with second place. Even though it’s a good achievement and probably everyone would have taken it before the season, we wanted to win it when we got into that position. It’s a good sign that we are disappointed, and I think we should be.”