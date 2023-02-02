Arsenal Players Believe In Mikel Arteta – Tomiyasu

Arsenal defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu has come out to reveal the secret behind the club’s success this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the team is doing well because the players understand Arteta’s football more, since they just could not express his ideas enough last season.

Tomiyasu added that Mikel knows about football, and that is the reason why his players believe in him.

His words, “We understand more [about] Mikel’s football.”

“We’ve got depth, we’ve got some new players, but the biggest thing is we understand Mikel’s football more than last season.”

“Last season we understood. But we couldn’t express it.”

“But this season we understand and we are showing how he wants us to play. This is the big difference.”

“Mikel knows about football, he knows about football structure, [he knows] everything.”

“Our job is to just explain on the pitch what he says. I believe him. He’s just amazing.”

“He’s the best manager I’ve ever played with.”