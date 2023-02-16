Arsenal Were The Better Team Vs Manchester City – Grealish

Manchester City forward, Jack Grealish has come out to admit that he almost got himself sent off vs Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after receiving a yellow card, he almost took his shirt off after scoring City’s second goal, but quick thinking made him change his mind.

Grealish added that scoring important goals is what he dreams for as a footballer, so he is happy with his performance.

His words, “When I was celebrating I was going to take my top off but I realised I was on a yellow card! It was massive. For me, it was a great night. That’s what I’ve been wanting to do. To score that one tonight was so important and I was absolutely buzzing. Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan], I knew he was going to pass it at the time. If it was Erling [Haaland] in that position… I was trying to go back across but as it was coming it felt like 10 seconds. I was due one of them when it deflects in.”

“I don’t think we played that well. I think Arsenal played a lot better than us, I think they were the better team.”