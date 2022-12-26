Arsenal Won’t Sign Bodies In January – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that he hopes the club can act quickly in the January transfer window to sustain their Premier League title bid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club knew the importance of getting players early in the summer, and such urgency is needed in January too.

Arteta added that Arsenal won’t be signing just anybody next month, but players who can make the team better.

His words, “We knew the importance of getting players early in the summer and that is the same we want to do in January.”

“This is idealistic. Sometimes it is not realistic. But obviously, if you ask my opinion, as quick as possible we want the players in to get settled. What we cannot afford to do is get a player here that is not for us.”

“We don’t need a body, we need players that make the team better.”