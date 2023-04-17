Arsenal’s Season Has Been Unbelievable Regardless Of How The Title Race Ends – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say that Arsenal should still tag their season a success even if they don’t win the league. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that no one expected Arsenal to challenge for the title at the start of the season, so not finishing first would still be an unbelievable season.

Gary added that the players would surely be disappointed and heartbroken, but they are still young enough to rectify things.

His words, “If you said Arsenal would be challenging for the title at the start of the season, they would snap your hand off wouldn’t they?”

“Arsenal finishing second would still be an unbelievable season. They’ve gone from fifth. They’ve got young players. I’m not saying they won’t be disappointed and heartbroken by it.”

“It’s not a disaster,”

“If I was Manchester City’s players and I didn’t win the league with Erling Haaland up front scoring 50-odd goals, with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez as well – I think that would be a disaster.”