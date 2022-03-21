Arteta Didn’t Manage The Aubameyang Situation Well – Piers Morgan

Popular media personality, Piers Morgan has come out to blast Mikel Arteta after another top performance from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Barcelona. This is coming after Barca’s El Clasico thumping of Real Madrid on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, a manager’s job is to manage great talent & get the best out of them, not drive them out of the club.

Piers added that he enjoys watching Aubameyang work his magic for his current club while being furious that the Gunners let such talent slip.

His words, “I’m enjoying watching @Auba work his magic for Barca, whilst remaining incredulous & furious that Arsenal gave away such a wonderful world class striker. Trust the process, my a*se.”

“A manager’s job is to manage great talent & get the best out of them, not drive them out of the club.”

“Another brilliant goal by ⁦@Auba⁩ – this time in El Clasico. He’s been the world’s most lethal goal machine since joining Barcelona… and with every goal he scores, he makes Arteta look more absurd for giving him away.”