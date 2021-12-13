Arteta Is Handling Aubameyang Well – Agbonlahor

Ex England international, Gabriel Agbonlahor has come out to urge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to consider giving up Arsenal captaincy. He recently revealed that he believes the former Borussia Dortmund striker should forfeit the captaincy due to a lack of professionalism off the pitch.

According to him, Arteta played at a great level years back, so he is not going to accept any player thinking they can do what they like and have their own rules at the club.

Gabriel added that he feels the manager is handling Aubameyang well because the captaincy role comes with huge responsibilities.

His words, “I think Arteta’s handling him right.”

“Arteta played at a great level, he played not that long ago, so he’s not going to accept any player thinking they can do what they like and have their own rules.”

“When I played at Aston Villa I gave up the captaincy. I was club captain and I went on holiday during an international break and got caught smoking shisha.”

“As footballers, we’re meant to be robots who aren’t allowed to do anything. I got a lot of heat for that so I gave up the armband.”

“Maybe that’s something Aubameyang needs to do.”

“I wasn’t professional enough for it. You can be a great captain on the pitch but if you’re not doing the right things off it then you can’t really be a captain off it. It was probably going to be taken off me anyway but I felt I wasn’t being professional enough off it.”

“Because the club were so disappointed it felt like the right thing to do… in my later years I wasn’t professional on and off the field, I’ll hold my hands up for that.”

“I don’t think he will give it up. He might think in his mind that he hasn’t done anything wrong.”