Makinde forwards seven names as commissioner-nominees to Oyo Assembly

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has forwarded names of seven people as commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly.

The names were sent to the Assembly on Wednesday.

A source within the Assembly confirmed the development to the media on Thursday.

The list contains six former commissioners and one new person.

There are five males and two females on the list.

The commissioner-nominees are Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Akinola Ojo, Prof Musibau Babatunde, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, Mr Seun Ashamu, Alhaja Fausat Joke Sanni and Mrs Toyin Balogun, who is the new person.

The source told the media that the names were sent to the Assembly on Wednesday.

“The governor has sent the names of 7 people to the Assembly.

“I saw the list yesterday”, the source added.