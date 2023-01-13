Arteta Tranfers His Passion To His Players On The Pitch – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to say that he and Mikel Arteta are quite similar with their passion for the game. He recently revealed this ahead of the north London derby this weekend, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Arteta likes to transfer his passion to his players on the pitch, so he is never surprised when the Arsenal mananger over-celebrates when certain goals are scored.

Conte added that coaches sitting on the bench throughout the game is a rare sight nowadays.

His words, “You know I think everyone tries to live the situation in the way they like to live. For sure Arteta is another coach who shows his passion and transfers this to his players on the pitch. But honestly I see a lot of coaches involved during the game because now our job became really difficult.”

“To see a coach stay sitting on the bench is very difficult. For sure Arteta is a coach like me, we show our passion. What happens on the pitch is the moment, the emotion and nothing can prepare your mind for this. For this reason sometimes you can celebrate in a strange way. This passion is a pure passion and Arteta is another coach who likes to live the game, like to stay on the pitch with his team.”