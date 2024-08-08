Arteta Won’t Dump Arsenal For Manchester City – William Gallas

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta will not takeover at Manchester City in the nearest future, William Gallas has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Manchester City will want to go for Mikel Arteta when Pep Guardiola leaves, but he does not think the Spaniard will accept the offer to leave the Gunners.

Gallas added that Arteta is very committed to Arsenal for the long-term, and he expects him to turn down any other club wanting his services.

His words, “I think Manchester City could come in for Mikel Arteta when Pep Guardiola leaves, but I think Arteta will reject it.

“He has done so well with Arsenal and it looks like he is still committed for the long-term, he won’t give up that connection to the board. If City do come in for Mikel Arteta, he would reject it.”

WOW.

