Dani Alves Denied Bail In Barcelona S*xual Assault Case

Ex Barcelona and Brazil full-back, Dani Alves has been denied bail yet again as the investigation into an alleged s*xual assault claim continues. Recall that the 40-year-old was arrested in January 2023 for allegedly assaulting a lady on December 30, 2022, in a Barcelona nightclub.

The Brazilian’s lawyers have repeatedly requested the Barcelona court to release him on bail while the investigation continues, but after a review of footage presented by the defence showing alleged flirting with the accuser, it was decided on Monday that Alves will remain in jail.

Alves is still in custody and has apparently been labelled a flight risk, despite the defence’s willingness to surrender his passports and agree to a tracking device.

WOW.