As You Shout For The End Of Bad Governance, We Must End Bad People Too – Portable

Popular singer, Portable has come out to say that the Nigerians who came out to protest against bad governance on August 1 are lazy and poor. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, you will find a lot of lazy people at the protest ground, and they are the type of Nigerians that will still not work if they were offered employment.

He added that while many are shouting end bad governance, he wants an end to bad people too.

His words, “Lazy people. Lazy people are the ones that are the more at the protest ground. If you see work, will do you it? You are there shouting ‘End Bad governance’. They should end bad people too. Is it the government that steals the tyres and vandalize the cars of people?”

