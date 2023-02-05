    Login
    Asking Me To Remove My Lashes Is Unforgivable – Ayra Starr

    Popular singer, Ayra Starr has come out to say that she will never forgive officials at a passport office in Nigeria who asked her to remove her eye lashes before attending to her. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to Ayra, she recently encountered passport office officials who made her remove her lashes before attending to her, and it was not a palatable experience.

    Her words, “This passport office people really made me just remove my lashes. I’ll never forgive y’all”

