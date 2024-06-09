Atiku Abubakar Reveals Role in Rescuing Tinubu’s Political Career

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has revealed how he played a crucial role in saving President Bola Tinubu’s political career.

This disclosure comes as a response to the belief that Tinubu assisted Atiku during his rift with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which led to Atiku contesting the presidential election on the platform of the defunct Action Congress (AC) in 2007.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate asserted that without his support, Tinubu’s political career might have ended at his tenure as the governor of Lagos State.

In a statement through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said, “Vice President Kashim Shettima goofed when he claimed that former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, benefited from President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill when he was being ‘persecuted’ in the PDP.

“Truth be told, it was Tinubu that actually benefited immensely from Atiku’s goodwill. But for Atiku’s support, hinged on his pro-democracy instincts and rule of law, Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos would have been rough with a wide possibility of termination of his political career.

“For some time, and especially leading up to the 2023 election, there has been a deliberate attempt to distort the history of the politics of the early 4th Republic by ascribing the AC, the political platform that Atiku ran in 2007, as Tinubu’s party.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. Vice President Shettima, obviously carried away with the euphoria of the unveiling of his official residence as Vice President, repeated the same lie.

“Shettima needs to be reminded that Atiku did not run under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), but Action Congress (AC). AC came out of a coalition of ACD (Advance Congress of Democrats), formed by mainly PDM members and other associates and Tinubu’s faction of AD.”

Atiku added that Tinubu was not in a position to lend the platform to him “as erroneously being suggested, as he (Atiku) was nominated by all the delegates from all the states.”

He further named the delegates to the primaries of the election that selected him as the party’s presidential candidate, including Atiku Abubakar, Lawal Keita, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Alexis Anielo, Titi Ajanaku, former Governor Rasheed Ladoja, Chief Tom Ikimi, and Chief Dapo Sarumi.

Others mentioned were Chief Sergeant Awuse, Alh. Lawan, Dr. Chris Ngige, Prof Ango Abdulahi, Dr. Farouk Abdul Azeez, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Chief Ejiofor Onyia, and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, among others.