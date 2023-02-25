Atiku defeats Tinubu, Obi, others at Bauchi governor’s polling unit

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Saturday delivered his polling unit to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Mohammed voted in today’s presidential and National Assembly elections at the Bakin Dutse Polling Unit in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Results coming from the unit showed that in the presidential poll, PDP secured 103 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, got 25 votes.

In the senatorial election, PDP scored 101 as against the 32 and 17 got by APC and New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), respectively.

For the House of Representatives election at the unit, PDP has 82 votes, while APC garnered 65 votes.

NNPP scored five, just as Advanced Democratic Party (ADP) and Labour Party secured one vote each.