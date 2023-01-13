Atiku vs Tinubu: Your statement irresponsible – APC to PDP

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was making irresponsible statements for lack of nothing to tell Nigerians after its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar disappeared from campaign six weeks to the election.

The main opposition party had earlier called on the security agencies to place the leaders of APC on watchlist and take urgent steps to halt implementation of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s directives to his party members to deploy violence and underhand dealings in the 2023 general election.

But, the Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, while reacting to PDP’s allegation in a statement issued yesterday accused PDP of manufacturing lies because it has no path to victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The ruling party urged Nigerians to ignore this senseless conjecture from PDP as there is no iota of truth in the allegation.

Onanuga said the latest false information from the PDP was that the federal government and INEC plan to postpone the general elections.

He said the ruling party has nothing but pity for a PDP that has become a mess and total embarrassment to itself and its despondent members

Onanuga said: “Our attention has been drawn to the jumbled press statement given by the rudderless and very confused Peoples Democratic Party today.

“Knowing that it has no path to victory and no real agenda for development to sell to Nigerians by its absentee presidential candidate, PDP has nothing profitable again to engage in other than raising false alarms, manufacturing outright lies and disseminating innuendos to deceive the public.”

Onanuga said PDP should know that Nigerians have rejected it and no amount of falsehood could redeem a political party that wrecked the country’s economy, under its watch, created massive insecurity and looted money meant for development.

He stressed that the electoral umpire has made it abundantly clear of its readiness to conduct the elections and these elections would hold as scheduled in February and March this year.

Onanuga further said that President Muhammadu Buhari who had given this country the most credible elections both regular and off season since 2015 had consistently assured Nigerians, even up to two days ago that 2023 elections will hold.