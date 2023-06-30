Atiku’s aide mocks Buhari’s reason for leaving Daura for London

Daniel Bwala, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, has criticised ex-President Muhammadu Buhari over his relocation to London.

On Thursday, Buhari said he dumped his hometown of Daura in Katsina State for London due to the nature of visitors trooping to see him.

Buhari lamented that he was not accorded the kind of quiet time he wanted in Daura; hence, he left for London.

Speaking through his former spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari stressed the need to have the rest he deserves, adding that he needed to distance himself from the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting, Bwala tweeted: “JAPA, JAPATOLOGY SYNDROME. He said he JAPA to London from Daura because visitors won’t let him rest; as if visitors don’t visit him in London. You simply wasted 8 years given to you to change your country.

“And some lazy ass legislators want to legislate stopping Nigerians from japa to find where they too can rest without visitors disturbing them. #japatology.”