Aubameyang Needs To Focus On Gabon Right Now – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to share why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was allowed to link up with the Gabon national team early ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Arsenal received a letter from the national team asking permission to get the player early, and since Aubameyang wasn’t getting game time at his club presently, he was allowed to go.

Arteta added that Emerick needs to focus on the national team right now until the AFCON is over.

His words, “We had a letter from the national team asking permission to get the player and the player wasn’t going to get involved today so, for his fitness and to keep competing, it was the right thing to do.”

“At the moment he has gone [to Afcon]. He needs to focus on the national team, and we had the conversation that was the best possible way to do it.”

“I said before, we will address [his situation] game-by-game.”

“For me, it’s not about being right or wrong it’s about making the decision that you believe and deal with the consequences of what you are asking to do and I made that decision and as I said, it will go game-by-game.”