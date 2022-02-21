Aubameyang’s Goals Will Boost His Confidence – Xavi

Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has come out to share what makes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a unique striker. He recently revealed this after Auba scored a hattrick against Valencia on Sunday.

According to him, the Gabon international is different because he gets into space well, and he is very mature, intelligent, humble, and positive.

Xavi added that he is pleased with his goals vs Valencia and he expects them to give him more confidence.

His words, “He has scored goals all his career. He gets into space well. He is mature, intelligent, humble, and positive,”

“I am delighted with him. The goals will give him confidence.”

His words, “Yeah, I feel very happy but I think it is due to the team because they welcomed me like I have been a player for a long time. I feel very good and I am happy and that is why I think I scored today [Sunday].”

“For sure this is the best way for the team to win on Thursday because it gives a lot of confidence and yes, we are ready to go and win this pNapoli] game.”

“We have peace of mind until Thursday. And then, on Sunday… and so on,” he said. “I am very satisfied and happy. We were not as brilliant or excellent as [we were] in some moments against Napoli, but we were effective.”

“We also showed that we can suffer. We suffered in the second half, we lacked [taking a] pause and calmness.”

“The first half was very good. The game was difficult. It was a match in which he had to roll up our sleeves.”

“Another game away from home in which we leave satisfied. We leave with three excellent points from a difficult ground. The victory is very good. The goals were fantastic.”