Ayra Starr Should Know That There Is More To Life Than Music – Cynthia Morgan

Popular singer, Cynthia Morgan has come out to warn Rema over his smoking habit. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she does not understand Rema holding cigarettes he cannot smoke, and if anything happens to him because of his current habit, she’ll storm Mavin Records office to call them out.

Cynthia added that Ayra Starr should also tone down on her skimpy dresses because there is more to life than music and stage performances.

Her words, “Meeting will smith dressed up like that? There is more to life than music and stage performances my dear @ayrastarr. And that rema wey they hold cigar wey he no sabi smoke. If anything happen to that boy mavins I go find una office.”

Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan (born 23 September 1991), popularly known by her previous stage name Cynthia Morgan, now Madrina, is a Nigerian born songwriter and singer.

Her music is a fusion of pop, hip hop, dancehall and rap. She shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled “Don’t Break My Heart” and “Lead Me On”, which received massive airplay and positive reviews from critics. Cynthia made her acting debut in 2016 Nollywood movie “The Wrong Number” Directed by Saint Joseph ovensehi, and Ay’s comedy movie A trip to Jamaica.

Cynthia Morgan was born in Benin City, Edo State where she completed her basic formal education. At the age of 3, she was already a backup singer for her mother’s musical band.

Reports about Cynthia Morgan’s childhood say her father abandoned them when her mum was just 20-years-old and pregnant. She was then raised by a single mother who is now a top gospel artist in Benin City. That’s probably why Morgan fell in love with music at the early years of her life.