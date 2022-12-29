Ayu berated for challenging Ogbu’s victory at Supreme Court

Embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has received backlash over his decision to challenge the victory of Ideato South House of Assembly candidate Chris Ogbu at the Supreme Court.

The PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North South Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, criticised Ayu’s decision, describing it as provocative.

Ugochinyere, who doubles as the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), in a statement, described the court action as provocative with consequences.

While taking a swipe at Ayu, he said he is trying to get petty revenge on Ogbu for challenging his continued position as chairman of the party.

He also alleged that Ayu is fond of plotting against party candidates opposing him to lose the forthcoming election.

“Ayu represents a political traitor whose continued stay in office as PDP National Chairman is wasteful. I cannot recall where Ogbu did anything to him, he’s the valid winner and candidate of Imo House of Assembly Ideato South Constituency, who dragged Ayu to Court for abuse of office and corruption and now Ayu has joined suit challenging his election and seeking Ogbu should be removed.

“For me, it’s shocking that a man whose house is on fire, rather than sought for ways to douse the fire, is busy escalating it.

“This is not his first time doing this, he’s fond of plotting against party’s candidates opposing him to lose the forthcoming election.

“Recall also that two months ago, Ayu openly boasted that he has the power to stop the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from realising his senatorial ambition on the platform of the party. Ortom offence was simply and rightly calling for Ayu’s resignation as the party’s chairman as the only panacea to restore peace to the main opposition party,” the CUPP spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.