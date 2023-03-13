Bad Lifestyle Habits Is Making People Drop Dead – Uriel Oputa

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Uriel Oputa has come out to say that people are dying prematurely and falling sick due to bad lifestyle habits. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, unhealthy habits such as inadequate sleep, lack of exercise, not drinking enough water, consumption of starchy and fatty food are contributing to strokes, heart-related issues and other kinds of diseases within humans.

Uriel added that she feels sick when she sees people flaunt soups with lots of oil and fatty meat on social media.

Her words, “I honestly get sick when I see people post soups with plenty of oil and fatty meat. (Evidence of good living they say) I see high cholesterol, stroke, heart issues.”

“This our generation na only starchy food we know. I know a lot of people have gotten signs from their body. Pls make that change. Eat right, exercise, visit your doctor.”

