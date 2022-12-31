InfoStride News recruiting for Social Media Manager

The InfoStride News is looking for an experienced, creative and passionate Social Media Manager to manage its social media platforms and marketing initiatives to increase online presence and followership.

Job Type: Remote/Work from Home/Part-Time

Location: Nigeria

Responsibilities:

• Responsible for social media strategy development, implementation and management.

• Define the most important social media KPIs (key performance indicators), and evaluate the success of every social media campaign.

• Manage and oversee social media content, and stay up to date with the latest social media best practices and technologies.

• Monitor SEO (search engine optimization) and user engagement and suggest content optimization.

• Communicate with industry professionals and influencers via social media to create a strong network.

Requirements:

• Previous experience as a Social Media / Online Marketing Assistant or Manager.

• Experience with major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube etc.

• Good knowledge of email marketing and related activities.

• Proven familiarity with SEO and social media best practices.

• Excellent written and spoken English, including perfect spelling, grammar and punctuation.

• Detail-orientated with the ability to work quickly and efficiently to meet deadlines.

• Access to own computer and the Internet.

• Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Application: Please send your application and CV, including a summary of your relevant experience, and indicating your salary expectation to editor@theinfostride.com.

About Us: The InfoStride, a news and media outfit, delivers the latest breaking news covering politics, celebrity, sports, business, social media, entertainment, technology, press releases etc. Read more about us at https://www.theinfostride.com