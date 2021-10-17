Bale And Mourinho Never Had A Fall Out At Real Madrid – Jonathan Barnett

Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale didn’t see football the same way at Spurs, his agent, Jonathan Barnett has said. He recently revealed that both football figures just didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to their football philosophies.

According to him, there was no fallout between the pair during Bale’s time at Tottenham, but it clearly wasn’t the best return to a club in history.

Jonathan added that he was happy with how Bale returned to Real Madrid and got into the first team immediately before his injury.

His words, “At Spurs, there wasn’t a fall out,”

“I just think they didn’t see football the same way – I’m being very diplomatic here. Let’s just say it wasn’t the best return to a club in history.”

“He went back to Real Madrid and he was in the first team ­immediately,”

“Unfortunately he tore his hamstring so it’s a long way back.”

“It’s a shame with Carlo Ancelotti back as manager he got the injury this season.”