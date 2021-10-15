Bandits Burns Police Van After Killing at Least 12 Residents in Zamfara Village

A bandit invasion on Sakajiki village in Kaura Namoda Emirate in Zamfara State has claimed the lives of at least 12 persons.

On Friday, Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, verified the event.

He claimed that if the police agents stationed in the area had not responded quickly enough, the incident’s casualties would have been higher.

According to a village source, the attackers arrived around 9 p.m. on Thursday and stayed for several hours.

At least a dozen people were confirmed dead, according to him, as the attackers continued their operation until around 4 a.m. on Friday.

They then set fire to several shops and other structures in the neighborhood, including a police outpost and several vehicles, one of which was a police patrol van.

Another source explained that the persons who were confirmed dead were those whose bodies were brought to the open, while a search for those not seen was ongoing.

The team of police mobile force operatives, according to him, tried their best to repel the attack, but they were purportedly overpowered by the bandits.

Shehu, on his part, disclosed that the commissioner of police in Zamfara has deployed an additional squad for reinforcement.

He assured the people of the area that the command would redouble its efforts to ensure that banditry was wiped out of the state.