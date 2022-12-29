Barcelona Activated Levers Without A Plan – Victor Font

Ex-Barcelona presidential candidate, Victor Font has come out to blast current president. Joan Laporta. He recently claimed that the president should have treated Lionel Messi better, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Barca have not lived up to the historical dimension of the figure of Messi, and he will blame those who are in charge at the club.

Font added that the so-called levers activated in the summer were closed without a plan, quickly and running.

His words, “Barca have not lived up to the historical dimension of the figure of Messi. Let us hope that we can take perspective and make a proper analysis of everything. And that the conclusions also help us understand that, also in the world of emotions, good will, barbecues and determination are not enough.”

In addition, Font took aim at Laporta’s financial management of the club, saying “the so-called levers have been closed without a plan, quickly and running , and they do not help the club’s assets grow.”