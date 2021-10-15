I Thank God For Making My Football Dreams Come True – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to hail Didier Drogba for being an inspiration to him. He recently revealed that stars like Didier, John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo actually inspired him to reach greater heights.

According to him, it feels amazing to have the career he is having right now because it all started like a dream while he was growing up in the slum.

Osimhen added that he is grateful to God for giving him the grace to make his football dreams come true.

His words, “It feels good, it all started like a dream, boyhood dream from the slum,”

“I just wanted to become a professional player, inspired by a lot of legends like Didier Drogba, Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, and the rest.”

“And I feel like, to be able to achieve this feat, is one of my biggest achievements in life and I am really grateful to God for that.”