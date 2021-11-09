Barcelona Can Sign Sterling With The Right Approach – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he is convinced Raheem Sterling can leave the Etihad if a club makes a concrete approach. He, however, revealed that he is not inviting interest from suitors like Barcelona for the winger.

According to him, if Barcelona is interested in any of his players, he is certain that they can get him with the right approach.

Pep added that Barcelona, in good and bad, can do what they want because they are a big club.

His words, “We have too much work to do but if Barcelona is interested in any of our players, I’m convinced that they can get them.”

“The city, the club, the history and this for the coaches, for the players always seduces a lot. If Barcelona is interested in one of our players, they will start the machinery, it is an ocean liner. Barcelona, in good and bad, can do what they want.”